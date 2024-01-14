en English
Politics

Thatcher Would Have Opposed Telegraph Takeover, Says Lord Baker

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Thatcher Would Have Opposed Telegraph Takeover, Says Lord Baker

Former Cabinet member Lord Baker has voiced his concern over the proposed takeover of The Telegraph by UAE-backed buyers, suggesting that the late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher would have been instinctively against such a move. This statement not only echoes worries about foreign influence on British media outlets but also calls into question the preservation of editorial independence and potential implications for national security.

Invoking Thatcher’s Legacy

Lord Baker, who served under Thatcher’s leadership, has invoked her legacy in his argument against the controversial takeover. Thatcher, known for her conservative policies and nationalistic stance, would have opposed any action that threatened the independence of the British press or risked increasing foreign government influence on national media, according to Baker.

The Call for Intervention

In light of these concerns, Lord Baker has publicly urged the Culture Secretary to intervene and reject the bid for the newspaper’s acquisition. His call to action is a plea for the preservation of The Telegraph’s editorial freedom, a key component in the democratic principle of free press.

Preserving Editorial Independence

The proposed sale of The Telegraph has sparked a public interest investigation, spearheaded by the Culture Secretary. The investigation aims to assess the potential national security implications and evaluate the risk of government influence compromising the newspaper’s independence. Lord Baker’s comments serve as a stark reminder of the importance of protecting media outlets from excessive government influence, a sentiment he believes was shared by the late Margaret Thatcher.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

