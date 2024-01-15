en English
Tharoor Critiques Growing North-South Divide at Thuglak Meeting

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
Tharoor Critiques Growing North-South Divide at Thuglak Meeting

In a charged atmosphere at the 54th annual meeting of the Tamil weekly Thuglak, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor ignited discussions about the growing North-South divide under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tharoor underscored the significance of maintaining a pluralistic India and an equitable society, while simultaneously critiquing the BJP’s politicization of the Ram temple consecration.

Eroding Federal Structures

Tharoor drew attention to the central government’s use of the Disaster Management Act to enforce lockdowns and the Enforcement Directorate to target opposition parties. He argued that such actions were stark examples of the erosion of federal structures and an increasing centralization of power.

The ‘Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan’ Politics

He voiced concerns over the current ‘Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan’ political approach and warned that financial disparities could potentially lead to political disenfranchisement and resentment in the South. This, he feared, could threaten the unity and integrity of India.

BJP’s Counter Perspective

BJP State president K. Annamalai rose to counter Tharoor’s allegations, citing welfare schemes implemented by Modi that aim to break the poverty trap. He defended the changes in fiscal devolution weightage for the population, arguing that it has decreased from 50% to 15% since Indira Gandhi’s tenure – a move that he said was in the interest of fairer distribution of resources.

BJP’s Prospects in Tamil Nadu

Thuglak editor S. Gurumurthy, in his address, touched upon the BJP’s prospects in Tamil Nadu and the potential for Annamalai to become Chief Minister in 2026. However, he noted that such a possibility would heavily depend on BJP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also hinted at actor Rajinikanth’s preference for Annamalai as Chief Minister, had he decided to step into the political arena.

The discourse at the Thuglak meeting highlighted the complex interplay of regional and national politics, the tug of war between centralization and federalism, and the evolving dynamics of political power in India.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

