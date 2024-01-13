Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC’s Solidarity with Palestine

The African National Congress’s (ANC) solidarity with Palestine, a stance that mirrors South Africa’s own fight against apartheid, has been a defining feature of the ruling party’s foreign policy. This association, however, could have far-reaching implications, potentially straining relations with countries that support Israel and affecting South Africa’s international standing. In a recent episode of FullView, Thamsanqa Malinga delved into the political and diplomatic repercussions that could emanate from this relationship.

South Africa’s Solidarity with Palestine

South Africa, through the ANC, has historically expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause. This sentiment was recently demonstrated when South Africa brought charges against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of genocide. This move signifies South Africa’s commitment to human rights and self-determination, principles that have been instrumental in shaping the country’s foreign policy.

Israel’s Response and Potential Impact on Its Allies

Israel has vehemently denied the allegations, but the ICJ ruling could significantly impact its allies. Countries that support Israel could find their relations with South Africa strained, potentially affecting trade and diplomatic engagements. The repercussions could extend beyond individual countries, influencing the broader international order.

ANC’s Historical Ties with Palestine Liberation Organization

The connection between the ANC and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) dates back to the apartheid era. These historical ties could now be a source of internal party dynamics and influence the ANC’s stance on the Israel-Palestine issue. Thamsanqa Malinga’s analysis on FullView was an attempt to illuminate these complex geopolitical dynamics and their potential ramifications for South Africa and the ANC.