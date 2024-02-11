Thaksin Shinawatra's Return to Thailand

In the heart of the Swiss Alps, a quiet chapter unfolded in the life of one of Thailand's most controversial figures. Thaksin Shinawatra, the telecoms billionaire and former Prime Minister convicted of corruption, made the mountain resort of Crans-Montana his temporary home from 2019 to 2023.

Advertisment

After 15 years in exile, he returned to Thailand on August 22, 2023, following the election of a candidate from his party, Pheu Thai, as the new prime minister and a reduction of his prison sentence by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

A Haven in the Hills

Thaksin's Swiss sojourn began in the small village of Arbaz before he moved to the neighboring municipality of Lens in Crans-Montana. Known for its picturesque landscapes and lump-sum taxation, the region offered a discreet retreat for the embattled politician. His relocation was facilitated by Eric Stauffer, a Geneva politician, who helped Thaksin choose a municipality that would accommodate his unique circumstances.

Advertisment

Thaksin's rise to power and subsequent fall from grace have left an indelible mark on Thai politics. Elected as Prime Minister in 2001, he was overthrown in a 2006 military coup and later fled the country in 2008 to avoid imprisonment. His return to Thailand in 2023 was met with a mix of jubilation and apprehension, as his legal status remained uncertain due to a pending lèse-majesté charge from 2016.

Between Hope and Uncertainty

As Thaksin awaits possible release on parole on February 18, 2024, his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who leads the Pheu Thai Party, faces an uneasy predicament. Despite the potential for her father's freedom, the lingering lèse-majesté charge casts doubt on his ability to return to Thailand.

The question of whether Thaksin's name will appear on the Department of Corrections' list of eligible inmates for parole remains unanswered, leaving his future as uncertain as the mountain mists that once shrouded his Swiss hideaway.