Human Rights

Thailand’s Vice Minister Pushes for Better Understanding and Treatment of Migrants

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Thailand’s Vice Minister Pushes for Better Understanding and Treatment of Migrants

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, underscored the significance of fostering a profound comprehension of illegal migration during a seminar titled Shaping Public Perception Towards Migrants. The seminar, brought forth by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration, brought to light the intricate drivers of illegal migration, comprising economic adversity, conflict, and persecution.

The Multidimensional Nature of Migration

Sihasak articulated that migration is a multidimensional issue, closely linked with national security, economic crises, and human rights transgressions. It calls for a balanced governmental approach. Reflecting on Thailand’s historical role in offering asylum, he referred to Cambodians during the 1970s and the more recent influx of refugees from Myanmar. Furthermore, Sihasak raised the concern over Thai workers being unlawfully employed overseas. He also highlighted Thailand’s position as a transit nation for various migrant groups.

Call for Improved Treatment of Migrant Workers

Sihasak issued a call for the betterment of migrant workers’ treatment, underlining the country’s initiatives to secure a place at the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2025-2027. A more humane approach to migrants could bolster Thailand’s bid, he suggested. The country is on the brink of introducing a novel screening system, aimed at distinguishing refugees from illegal migrants. This impending move could wield a substantial impact on numerous individuals.

Human Rights
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

