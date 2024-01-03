en English
Economy

Thailand’s 2024 National Budget Faces Criticism from Opposition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Thailand's 2024 National Budget Faces Criticism from Opposition

In a recent two-day debate on the 2024 national budget of Thailand, opposition leader Chaithawat Tulathon voiced his criticism of the proposed 3.48 trillion baht allocation. He expressed concerns that the budget seemed more focused on the consolidation of power within state agencies than on addressing the country’s ongoing crises.

Questioning the Alignment with Stated Policies

Chaithawat argued that the budget lacked strategic focus and proper planning and was misaligned with the government’s previously announced goals and policies. These policies were introduced by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who also holds the position of finance minister, on September 11 of the previous year. Despite Srettha declaring a national crisis at the time of the policy announcement, Chaithawat pointed out that the proposed budget appeared to fund projects initiated by the former government, with the current administration merely redefining the objectives of these projects instead of introducing new solutions to the country’s challenges.

Concerns about Transparency and Accountability

Sirikanya Tansakul, another critic of the 2024 budget, highlighted the lack of transparency and accountability in the proposed allocation. She accused the government of manipulating GDP growth figures to meet targets and questioned the need for a 500 billion baht loan law to fund economic stimulus projects. Tansakul expressed concerns about the government’s reliance on loans and raised doubts about the effectiveness of budget allocations for digital wallets and capacity development funds. She also pointed out discrepancies in budget usage and effectiveness, particularly with debt relief programs for farmers and SMEs. Tansakul called for greater clarity and responsibility in the budget planning process.

Prime Minister’s Defense of the Budget

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin defended the budget, stating it was crucial for moving the economy forward. He projected an economic growth rate of 2.7% to 3.7% and an inflation rate of 1.7% to 2.7%. The PM also announced a 9.3% rise in spending and a drop of 0.3% in the budget deficit to 693 billion baht. He emphasized that about a quarter of the budget was allocated to address social issues, with 11.3% dedicated to accelerating competitiveness. The lower house is expected to vote on the budget this week, and it is anticipated to be ready by early May.

Debate Continues

The budget debate continues in parliament, with both the government and opposition allocated 20 hours for discussion. It remains to be seen how the concerns raised by the opposition will be addressed and what impact this will have on the final approval of the 2024 national budget.

Economy Politics Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

