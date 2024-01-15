Thailand Sets Sights on OECD Membership in Bid to Boost Global Economic Status

Thailand has taken a significant stride towards global economic integration by officially declaring its intent to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). A letter of intent, marking the commencement of a journey expected to span between five and seven years, has been submitted. This move forms a crucial part of Thailand's overarching strategy to morph into a globally competitive, market-based economy.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been at the forefront of this initiative, actively advocating for Thailand's OECD membership bid. His meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at the World Economic Forum in Davos underlined this commitment. The government has been unequivocal in its directives to all agencies, emphasizing strict adherence to the OECD's set criteria. These benchmarks encompass a wide range of factors, including structural reform, trade and investment openness, social equality policies, public governance, anti-corruption measures, and environmental protection.

As part of its comprehensive economic strategy, Thailand is also immersed in negotiations for free trade agreements. The country is channeling its efforts towards boosting economic and technological development through initiatives such as the Eastern Economic Corridor and the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model. Despite these concerted efforts, the OECD has indicated that Thailand needs to bolster its pool of skilled labor, particularly pertaining to advanced industries.

Thailand's engagement with the OECD isn't new. The country has previously participated in several OECD programs and committees and plans to continue its active involvement. The journey towards OECD membership is a reflection of Thailand's commitment to enhancing its economic status while adhering to global standards of responsible, sustainable business conduct. It's a move that signals Thailand's readiness to embrace the challenges and opportunities of a globalized economy.