Thai PM’s Move to Government House Coincides with Children’s Day; Dinosaur Exhibit to be Missed

In a significant announcement, Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has unveiled plans to relocate to the Government House on January 24. The date aligns with the customary Children’s Day festivities, a significant event in the national calendar. However, this year’s celebrations will deviate from tradition, with the much-loved dinosaur exhibits being conspicuously absent.

The Children’s Day Festivities

In place of the dinosaur exhibits, the Prime Minister’s team is working tirelessly to ensure the festivities are well-coordinated, inclusive, and engaging. While the new attractions have not been disclosed, the team has confirmed prize giveaways every half hour, keeping the spirit of celebration alive. Despite the changes, the Prime Minister’s commitment to the event remains unwavering, as demonstrated by his motto for the day: ‘Have a broader perspective. Think constructively. Respect differences. Join forces in building democracy.’

The Prime Minister’s Itinerary

Before his anticipated move into the Government House, PM Thavisin has an action-packed schedule, including a trip to Chiang Mai and participation in the Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He also plans to visit the Royal Project in Chiang Mai, making certain to settle in the Government House on a day devoid of travel duties.

PM Thavisin and the Children’s Day Activities

In response to media inquiries, Thavisin clarified that he is not actively involved in the planning of Children’s Day activities, including any potential opening of his bedroom for public viewing. However, the Office of the Prime Minister’s Spokesperson has announced that this year’s celebrations will be centered around a ‘Soft Power’ theme.

Addressing the Digital Funds Distribution Project

Turning to matters of financial policy, PM Thavisin confronted questions regarding the legality and potential risks associated with the ten thousand digital funds distribution project. Displaying a balanced viewpoint, he surmised that the decree neither expressly permits nor prohibits the project and remains hopeful about its implementation in May. However, Senator Somchai Sawangkarn cautioned the government to tread carefully, warning of possible legal challenges and suggesting the project’s cancellation to ensure alignment with state financial discipline laws.