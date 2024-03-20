Thai Indian Community Lauds PM Modi for Elevating Indo-Thai Ties, Cultural Diplomacy

Amidst the vibrant hues of cultural diplomacy and international relations, the Thai Indian Community in Bangkok has expressed profound admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role in enhancing the Indo-Thai relationship. This commendation was articulated during the Sadbhavana event, organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) at the Embassy of India in Bangkok, spotlighting Modi's strategic initiatives for a resilient Indo-Pacific future.

Strengthening Cultural and Religious Linkages

The event, graced by dignitaries including Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and IMF co-founder Prof. Himani Sood, became a platform for the Thai Indian Community to voice their appreciation for Modi's efforts in deepening the religious and cultural connections between India and Thailand. A significant gesture highlighted was the sending of Lord Buddha's sacred relics to Thailand, symbolizing the strong cultural bonds and shared heritage. This act, along with Modi's advocacy for a dominance-free peace in the Indo-Pacific region, underlines India's commitment to fostering international harmony and mutual respect.

Empowering the Indian Diaspora and Promoting Indian Values

Participants at the event, including members from the Sikh, Buddhist, Hindu, and Dawoodi Bohra Muslim communities, praised PM Modi for his leadership in not only advancing India's geopolitical significance but also in celebrating and promoting the values of Indian religions and culture globally. Initiatives like the construction of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were applauded for embodying the ethos of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' - development alongside heritage preservation. Moreover, the Indian diaspora expressed pride in India's economic growth and global stature under Modi's leadership, highlighting the enhanced self-esteem and confidence among non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin.

India's Growing Influence in the Indo-Pacific

The sentiment echoed at the event was clear - under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship, India is not only emerging as an economic powerhouse but also as a significant influencer in the Indo-Pacific region's geopolitical landscape. The strengthening of Indo-Thai relations, increased bilateral trade, and the rising number of Thai students pursuing higher education in India were cited as tangible outcomes of Modi's 'Act East' policy. The Indian diaspora's contributions to Thailand's development and the enriched cultural exchange between the two nations were celebrated, showcasing the mutual benefits of closer ties.

As the Thai Indian Community's accolades for PM Modi reverberate, it's evident that the seeds of a robust Indo-Thai partnership, nurtured by shared cultural values and strategic interests, are blossoming into a promising future. The confluence of India's ancient heritage with its dynamic growth trajectory under Modi's vision offers a blueprint for cultural diplomacy and international relations that transcend borders, fostering a world where cultural richness and economic prosperity coalesce.