Agriculture

Thai Democrat Leader Chalermchai Sri-on Refutes Alleged Family Connection to Pork-Smuggling Suspect

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Thai Democrat Leader Chalermchai Sri-on Refutes Alleged Family Connection to Pork-Smuggling Suspect

In a dramatic development, Democrat leader Chalermchai Sri-on has vehemently refuted rumors linking him to the prime suspect in a major pork-smuggling case, Li Sheng Jiao, also known as ‘Hia Kao’. The case, currently under investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in Thailand, has sent shockwaves through the political and business circles of the country.

Allegations and Investigations

Li Sheng Jiao, along with three others, is wanted by the DSI on charges of tax evasion, customs act violations, and money laundering. The DSI has thus far issued arrest warrants and conducted raids at various locations across Bangkok. These operations have yielded photographs of Li with high-ranking officials and politicians, suggesting the depth and breadth of his connections within Thailand’s power corridors.

Media Speculation and Chalermchai’s Rebuttal

Media reports have speculated that Li could be the half-brother of a prominent politician. This speculation has been fueled by the fact that Li’s son shares a surname with Chalermchai’s elder brother. However, Chalermchai has firmly denied any blood relation with Li Sheng Jiao. He acknowledged a casual encounter with Li at a business-political event and stated that Li’s son had requested to use his brother’s last name. He further emphasized that if any relatives or close associates were found to be involved in illegal activities, they should be held accountable, and the case should not be used to score political points.

Chalermchai’s Stance and Thamanat Prompow’s Call for Action

Chalermchai, a former agriculture minister, stated that he had implemented strict controls over pork imports during his tenure. He expressed his commitment to punishing wrongdoers, regardless of their relationship to him. In the wake of these developments, Agriculture Minister Capt. Thamanat Prompow has called for an expedited DSI investigation into the sprawling smuggling case. This call comes in the wake of the discovery of a large cache of smuggled pork at Laem Chabang Port in mid-2023.

Agriculture Politics Thailand
