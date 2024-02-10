Thackeray Questions Integrity of Ghosalkar Murder Investigation Amid Political Turmoil

In a scathing attack on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena UBT faction, has questioned the integrity of the investigation into the killing of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar. Thackeray suggested that there might be a second killer involved in the case and criticized Fadnavis for his insensitive remarks about the incident. The murder of Ghosalkar, which occurred during a Facebook Live session, has sparked a political firestorm in the state.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Leaders

Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, lashed out at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of being "cruel-minded" and "insane." Thackeray's outrage was fueled by Fadnavis' recent comments regarding the law and order situation in the state. Amid growing demands for Fadnavis' resignation over the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar, Fadnavis had stated that even if a dog were to come under a vehicle, the opposition would seek the home minister's resignation.

Thackeray, in response, called for President's rule in Maharashtra and demanded fresh elections. He also pointed to a photograph featuring Fadnavis' wife, Amruta, felicitating Mauris Noronha—the 'social activist' who allegedly shot Ghosalkar during the Facebook Live session before taking his own life. Thackeray urged for an investigation into the possible connection between those in the photograph and Noronha.

Advertisment

Political Pressure and Threats

The Shiv Sena UBT faction has alleged that people associated with their party are being threatened and pressured to join the BJP. Thackeray claimed that these tactics were being employed to destabilize the UBT and consolidate power in the hands of the ruling coalition. He further accused Fadnavis of supporting criminals and allowing the law and order situation in Maharashtra to deteriorate.

Fadnavis, however, has refuted these allegations, stating that recent crimes were due to personal enmity and not indicative of a broader breakdown in law and order. He called Thackeray "insane" and dismissed the allegations regarding the involvement of BJP leaders in the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar.

Advertisment

The Investigation Continues

The Mumbai Police have arrested the bodyguard of Mauris Noronha, who is believed to have shot Ghosalkar with his licensed firearm during the Facebook Live session. The police have mentioned a tussle between Ghosalkar and Noronha, who had political aspirations. As the investigation continues, the focus is now on uncovering any possible connections between the accused and political leaders in Maharashtra.

The killing of Abhishek Ghosalkar has not only exposed the bitter political rivalry between the Shiv Sena UBT and the ruling coalition but has also raised questions about the state of law and order in Maharashtra. The people of the state eagerly await the outcome of the investigation and hope for justice to be served.

As Maharashtra grapples with the fallout of Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder, the political climate in the state continues to simmer. Uddhav Thackeray's demand for President's rule and fresh elections has added fuel to the fire, with the Shiv Sena UBT faction accusing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of being "cruel-minded" and "insane." The allegations of political pressure and threats against UBT members have further complicated the situation.

Despite Fadnavis' denial of the allegations and his insistence that the recent crimes are due to personal enmity, the people of Maharashtra are closely watching the developments in the case. The arrest of Mauris Noronha's bodyguard and the ongoing investigation into the possible connection between the accused and political leaders have kept the spotlight on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.