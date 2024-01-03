Thabo Mbeki, Former South African President, Dies at 74

The landscape of South Africa’s political history, particularly its post-apartheid era, was significantly shaped by the leadership of Thabo Mbeki, the nation’s second black president after the legendary Nelson Mandela.

News broke on Tuesday that Mbeki, a stalwart of South African politics, succumbed to a sudden heart ailment at the age of 74.

Mbeki’s unexpected demise sent shockwaves across the nation. Despite immediate medical intervention following his complaint about heart complications, hospital authorities pronounced him dead, leaving his family and the nation in mourning.

The abruptness of Mbeki’s health deterioration has left many in shock, especially considering he was reportedly full of life just the evening before his demise.