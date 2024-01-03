en English
Politics

Thabo Mbeki, Former South African President, Dies at 74

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Thabo Mbeki, Former South African President, Dies at 74

The landscape of South Africa’s political history, particularly its post-apartheid era, was significantly shaped by the leadership of Thabo Mbeki, the nation’s second black president after the legendary Nelson Mandela.

News broke on Tuesday that Mbeki, a stalwart of South African politics, succumbed to a sudden heart ailment at the age of 74.

Mbeki’s unexpected demise sent shockwaves across the nation. Despite immediate medical intervention following his complaint about heart complications, hospital authorities pronounced him dead, leaving his family and the nation in mourning.

The abruptness of Mbeki’s health deterioration has left many in shock, especially considering he was reportedly full of life just the evening before his demise.

Politics South Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

