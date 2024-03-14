Thabo Mbeki Criticizes Jacob Zuma for Undermining South Africa's Democracy

Former President Thabo Mbeki has openly criticized his successor, Jacob Zuma, accusing him of damaging South Africa's democracy. This development came to light on Wednesday when Mbeki highlighted the destructive impact Zuma and his allies had on the South African Revenue Service (SARS), Eskom, and other critical state institutions during his presidency.

The Roots of the Accusation

Mbeki's critique stems from what he perceives as deliberate actions taken by Zuma to weaken the structures that are fundamental to South Africa's democratic and economic stability. He pointed out the systematic dismantling of SARS and the crippling of Eskom, the country's primary electricity supplier, which have had long-lasting effects on the nation's governance and service delivery. This bold statement was made during an address at the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs at Unisa, shedding light on the severity of the situation.

The Impact on South Africa

The consequences of these actions have been far-reaching, affecting not only the institutions themselves but also the South African populace. The undermining of SARS has led to significant revenue losses, impacting the government's ability to fund essential services and development projects. Similarly, the issues plaguing Eskom have resulted in persistent power shortages, hampering economic growth and affecting the daily lives of millions of South Africans. These developments have sparked widespread concern about the future of the country's democracy and its economic prospects.

Looking Forward

The accusations made by Mbeki have ignited a debate about the legacy of Zuma's presidency and its impact on South Africa. It raises questions about accountability and the measures needed to safeguard the country's democratic institutions against such undermining efforts. As South Africa grapples with these challenges, the need for strong leadership and a commitment to transparency and good governance has never been more apparent. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of protecting the pillars of democracy for the well-being of the nation and its citizens.