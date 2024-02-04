TGTE Brands Sri Lanka's Independence Day as 'Black Day', Calls for Tamil Eelam State

On the 76th anniversary of Sri Lanka's Independence, the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) observes the day with a somber tone, marking it as a 'Black Day' in opposition to the Sri Lankan regime, which they accuse of being genocidal.

The Struggle for Sovereignty

According to the TGTE, the day Sri Lanka gained independence from colonial rule, the sovereignty of the Eelam Tamils - seized by colonizers - should have been rightfully returned. Alas, this was not the case. The Tamil people were involuntarily incorporated into a state, which they argue, has evolved into a Sinhala-Buddhist state with a singular and alarming motive - the genocide of the Tamil populace.

Over the years, the Tamil people have consistently rejected the Sri Lankan state's constitutional schemes and refuse to recognize the state's authority over them. Citing international laws, the TGTE asserts that the Tamil people have the unquestionable right to their own separate state.

The Vaddukkottai Resolution and Beyond

The Vaddukkottai Resolution, a pivotal document for the Tamil community, provides the rationale for establishing a separate Tamil Eelam state. It outlines in stark detail the perceived enslavement of the Tamil people post-independence. The ethnocratic state structure of Sri Lanka, according to the TGTE, is primarily responsible for the persecution and armed struggle of the Tamil people.

However, the TGTE doesn't absolve international powers of their role. These entities, despite being acutely aware of the injustices, have continued to support Sri Lanka, thereby indirectly contributing to the plight of the Tamils.

A Call to Arms

The TGTE calls for the establishment of the state of Tamil Eelam as the only viable solution to prevent further genocide against the Tamil people. It urges the Tamil diaspora to dedicate themselves to this cause. The TGTE, a democratically elected body representing Tamils globally, seeks to achieve Tamil political aspirations through peaceful and democratic means. It also seeks accountability for war crimes against the Tamil people and demands a referendum to decide the Tamils' political future.

As the 76th anniversary of Sri Lanka's Independence is observed across the nation, for the Tamil community, it remains a stark reminder of an ongoing struggle for sovereignty, identity, and recognition. A day that should have marked freedom has, instead, come to symbolize a persistent battle against systemic oppression and the relentless pursuit of self-determination.