Texas Universities Reshape in Response to Senate Bill 17

A seismic shift is taking place in the educational landscape of Texas, following the implementation of a new state law, Senate Bill 17. The law, which effectively outlaws diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices at public universities, has led to significant changes in their structure and operation. Alterations based on race, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation in admissions, hiring, and training processes have been prohibited, stirring considerable debate and prompting swift adjustments.

Universities Respond to SB 17

At the forefront of these changes is the University of Houston (UH), which has been adapting to the new law since August. In response to the ban, UH closed its LGBTQ+ Resource Center and Center for Diversity and Inclusion. In their stead, UH established the Center for Student Advocacy and Community, relocating five employees to new roles within this structure. Donna Cornell, Vice Chancellor for the UH system, emphasized that academic and research activities involving DEI can continue, as can activities by student organizations.

Adapting to New Legislation

Similar shifts are apparent in other universities across the state. San Jacinto College also reassigned employees from its DEI office, working assiduously to comply with SB 17. The college’s focus remains on prioritizing student access and ensuring a sense of belonging, while maintaining a high standard of education. Texas Southern University, a historically Black university, has reported that it remains unaffected by the bill, as it did not have a DEI office before the legislation was passed.

The Implications of Senate Bill 17

SB 17, authored by State Sen. Brandon Creighton, seeks to block any promotion of policies, training, or activities ‘designed or implemented in reference to race, color, or ethnicity.’ It also explicitly prohibits universities from requiring ideological oath statements relating to race, equity, antiracism, and social justice. However, universities retain the freedom to hire candidates based on their studies of these topics. Critics, such as Dr. Michael Sorrell of Paul Quinn College, argue that the legislation is out of touch with global population trends and disadvantages students.

As Texas universities continue to adapt and respond to the new law, the impact on students, staff, and the broader academic community remains to be seen. The changing dynamics of higher education in Texas offer a unique perspective on the intersections of law, diversity, and academia, and a window into how institutions respond to legislative changes.