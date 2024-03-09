Texas Sues US Government Over EPA Methane Regulations Impacting Oil, Gas Industry

Texas has taken legal action against the U.S. government following the introduction of stringent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations aimed at curbing methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. Led by Attorney General Ken Paxton, the lawsuit contends that these new rules, which target the reduction of potent greenhouse gases, amount to an overextension of federal authority and infringe upon the state's rights to manage its own environmental policies.

The EPA's newly published rules represent a decisive move in the Biden administration's climate policy, focusing on the oil and gas industry's methane emissions. These regulations introduce measures such as the prohibition of routine flaring, mandatory monitoring for leaks, and the implementation of a program to detect significant methane releases using third-party remote sensing.

The goal is to prevent 58 million tons of methane from being released into the atmosphere between 2024 and 2038, an effort likened to nullifying the carbon dioxide emissions of the entire U.S. power sector in 2021. This ambitious undertaking underscores the administration's commitment to climate change mitigation and the pivotal role of methane reduction in this global effort.

Texas' Challenge to Federal Authority

Under the leadership of Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas' lawsuit against the EPA argues that the methane regulations represent an unwarranted expansion of federal power and encroach upon the state's prerogative to set its own emission standards.

The legal challenge is indicative of the broader opposition from oil-rich states against federal environmental policies perceived as detrimental to their economic interests and autonomy in energy production. Texas, as a major oil and gas producing state, views these regulations as a direct threat to its industry and economic wellbeing, framing the legal battle as a stand against what it sees as governmental overreach.