Texas State University to Host First 2024 Presidential Debate at $5 Million Cost

The first 2024 presidential debate is slated to unfold at Texas State University on September 16. The historic event carries a hefty price tag of $5 million for the university, as revealed by Eric Algoe, the executive vice president for operations and chief financial officer.

A Rigorous Journey to Host the Debate

Securing the opportunity to host the first 2024 presidential debate was no small feat for Texas State University. The university underwent a meticulous application process with the Commission on Presidential Debates, demonstrating its commitment to providing a platform for democratic discourse.

Funding the $5 Million Event

The university will draw on reserve funds and alumni donations to cover the $5 million cost. This financial strategy ensures that the event's expenses will not impact the institution's academic programs or student services.

Allocating Resources for a Seamless Event

The majority of the estimated cost will be allocated to temporary facility changes. These alterations include accommodations for up to 3,000 members of the media, technology upgrades for secure internet connections, and renovations to the University Events Center, which will serve as the debate's venue.

In an effort to offset costs, the university is collaborating with external entities, such as the Governor's Office. Additionally, the media may be charged for certain services, further contributing to the event's financial management.

As we approach the highly anticipated first 2024 presidential debate, Texas State University stands prepared to welcome candidates, media, and spectators alike. The institution's commitment to democratic discourse and financial stewardship promises a memorable and seamless event.

Key Points: