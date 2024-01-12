Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities

In a bold move, Texas has spent over $100 million since April 2022 on an initiative to transport migrants from the US-Mexico border to Democratic-led cities like Chicago, New York, and Denver. This significant allocation of funds is part of the state’s response to what it perceives as a border crisis, with the aim of sharing the burden of the migrant influx with cities that have declared themselves as welcoming to immigrants.

The Journey from Brownsville

Reuters conducted interviews with migrants in Brownsville, a city on the Texas border, to gain insight into their experiences. The migrants face a perilous and arduous journey to reach the United States, and once they arrive in these cities, they exacerbate homelessness and stretch social services. The impact is palpable: Chicago, for instance, is now housing over 15,000 migrants in shelters, sparking backlash from some who argue that the money should be used to help low-income residents instead.

Tracking a 1,400-Mile Bus Journey

Reuters meticulously tracked a specific 26-hour bus journey that spanned 1,400 miles, taking migrants all the way to Chicago. This journey is part of the state-sponsored program to bus migrants to other parts of the country, a move that has sparked controversy and debate over immigration policies and the responsibilities of border states versus other jurisdictions.

Political Implications and Reactions

The implications of Texas’ decision reach far beyond the borders of the Lone Star state. The initiative has political implications for U.S. President Joe Biden, adding to the ongoing discourse on immigration policies. The White House advisors and mayors of the receiving cities have expressed their perspectives, with some pushing for more federal money to help with the influx of migrants. Meanwhile, the public reaction ranges from supportive to antagonistic, reflecting the deeply polarized views on immigration in the United States.