Texas Sheriff Greg Capers Defeated Amid FBI Probe, San Jacinto County Elects Sam Houston

In a significant shift in San Jacinto County law enforcement leadership, Sheriff Greg Capers, embroiled in controversy and an FBI investigation, lost his bid for a fourth term to Precinct 3 Constable Sam Houston. The election, pivotal for its implications on local governance and public trust, unfolded approximately 60 miles north of Houston, marking an end to Capers' tenure amid allegations of misconduct and inadequate policing.

Controversy and Election Defeat

Greg Capers' re-election efforts were marred by the backlash following a tragic shooting in April 2023, where Francisco Oropeza is accused of killing five neighbors in a dispute over gunfire near their residence. Criticism intensified over Capers' inaccurate portrayal of deputies' response times, exacerbating community grievances regarding the sheriff's office's responsiveness to violence and other crimes. This discontent among residents contributed to Capers' electoral loss to Sam Houston, who, running unopposed in November, is poised to assume sheriff duties.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's interest in the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office under Capers' leadership stemmed from a series of alarming revelations. An investigation by The Associated Press highlighted longstanding accusations against Capers, including neglect of essential police functions and an emphasis on asset seizures that often did not withstand legal scrutiny. These practices allegedly diverted focus from critical community safety needs, leading to a federal probe into the department's operations and integrity.