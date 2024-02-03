Texas Senator Questions Constitutionality of Guaranteed Income Program

State Senator Paul Bettencourt has voiced reservations about a guaranteed income initiative in Harris County, Texas, citing potential violations of the state's constitution. The program, Uplift Harris, which began operations on January 12, 2024, has been contested for potentially infringing on the Texas Constitution's gift clause, which forbids the state from disbursing funds without set conditions.

Approved by a 4-1 vote in the Harris County Commissioners Court, Uplift Harris aims to provide a monthly stipend of $500 over 18 months to 1,924 randomly chosen households from a pool of more than 59,000 applicants. However, the selection process and the potential for such initiatives' expansion have raised eyebrows, particularly those of Bettencourt.

In response to his concerns, Bettencourt has penned a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, requesting a legal opinion on the program's constitutionality. The Attorney General's verdict could potentially influence the continuity of the program or instigate legal challenges against it.

Legal Defense of the Program

County Attorney Christian Menefee, on the other hand, has defended the program, arguing that it serves a public purpose and is sanctioned by existing state statutes. In an attempt to counter Bettencourt's request to declare Uplift Harris unconstitutional, Menefee filed a brief with Attorney General Paxton on January 31, 2024. The program, funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds, does not include undocumented immigrants, a group the county judge has suggested should be accommodated by an alternative cash assistance initiative.

The confrontation between Bettencourt and Menefee underscores the complexities of implementing social welfare programs and the legal and political hurdles they often face. As the nation watches, the fate of Uplift Harris hangs in the balance, with the Attorney General's decision poised to set a precedent for similar initiatives in the future.