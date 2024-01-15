Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration

In a significant development, Texas is preparing for the upcoming primaries, with the enforcement of a new state law that necessitates more polling sites in Harris County, historically. The Harris County Republicans and Democrats are set to hold a joint election, a first for both parties. This move comes to address previous election shortcomings such as long delays in reporting results and protracted lines for voters.

International Interest

On an international scale, the Mexican Consulate in El Paso is hosting a voter registration fair in preparation for the June 2 presidential election in Mexico. With a high interest among Mexicans living in the United States, more than 33,000 voted from abroad in the most recent federal elections. The consulate is encouraging voter registration, with requirements being a Mexican birth certificate, proof of physical address, and an official government ID. Registered voters can cast their ballots by mail or via a secure online portal.

Registration Deadlines and Eligibility

The deadline for voter registration in Texas is Feb 5, with the last day to apply for mail voting being Feb 23. Early voting is set to run from Feb 20 to March 1. Eligible Texans have the opportunity to vote for various officials running for office at the federal, state, and local levels. This includes representatives in the U.S. and Texas houses, lower-level judges, and local county offices. U.S. citizens in Texas can register to vote in the election if they are 18 or older, or if they will be 18 by Election Day. However, eligibility excludes those serving a felony sentence, on parole, probation, or deemed mentally incapacitated by a court.

Addressing Registration Issues

A ‘suspense list’ is maintained for voters with potential address discrepancies. They can still vote if they confirm their address or complete a statement of residence. Voters in ‘suspense’ are eventually removed from rolls if no action is taken. For those who moved after the deadline, options include absentee voting or a limited ballot at a main early voting polling place. Homeless individuals can also vote by providing a residence description. For registration issues, resolution desks at polling locations and county voter registration contacts are available for assistance.