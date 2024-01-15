en English
Elections

Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape

The Texas primary election scheduled for March 5, 2024, is set to reshape the political landscape of both major parties in the state. The election sees citizens voting for state and federal officials, including the U.S. House and Texas House representatives. Crucial dates, voter registration procedures, and the voting process have been detailed to guide voters as they prepare to participate.

Key Election Dates and Voting Options

The deadline for voter registration has been fixed for February 5, 2024, with early voting available from February 20 to March 1. If no candidate secures a majority vote in the primary election, a runoff will take place on May 28. The Green and Libertarian parties will select their candidates through conventions commencing from March 12. Eligible voters can only participate in one party’s primary and runoff or a third party’s convention.

To facilitate convenience, an Application for a Ballot by Mail can be submitted starting January 1, 2024, by eligible registered voters. This move is particularly significant for those who prefer to vote by mail for reasons such as disability or COVID-19 concerns. The process for applying for a mail-in ballot, deadline for returning the ballots, and identification requirements have been explicitly outlined.

Unprecedented Collaboration in Harris County

For the first time in history, Harris County will witness both Republican and Democrat voters casting their ballots using the same equipment at the same polling sites. This development is a result of the new state law, SB 924, and has received approval from the county chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties as well as the county elections officer.

Political Stakes in the Primary Election

The political stakes in the upcoming primary election are high, with potential implications extending beyond the borders of Texas. Democrats are focusing efforts on potential wins in Texas and Florida to maintain their slim Senate majority. There’s a strategic focus on suburban women and key swing voters, especially in response to Republican restrictions on reproductive freedom. On the other hand, Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are vying to influence Republican House primaries.

Donald Trump emerges as the frontrunner in the Texas presidential primary while Colin Allred leads in the Democratic Party primary for Senate. Fundamental issues involve determining the type of politician best suited to face Ted Cruz and serve in the Senate, setting the stage for a riveting electoral battle.

