Governor Abbott Honors Late Councilman Corrales with Flag Lowering

In a solemn tribute to a life dedicated to public service, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has authorized the lowering of the national and state flags to half-staff. This poignant gesture is in honor of the late Midland city councilman, Dan Corrales, who passed away earlier this week at the relatively young age of 45. The show of respect is not only a sign of mourning but also an acknowledgement of Corrales' unwavering commitment to his community.

Both Governor Abbott and the First Lady have extended their heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Corrales family during this difficult period. They, along with all Texans, are urged to remember and honor Dan's service as a dedicated public servant. His untimely demise has left a void in the community he served so passionately, highlighting the irreplaceable nature of dedicated public figures.

Community's Deep Sorrow and Recognition of Service

Midland Mayor, Lori Blong, sought the authorization to lower the flag, symbolizing the community's deep sorrow over Dan Corrales' sudden passing. This gesture also underscores the community's appreciation of his tireless service and dedication to public welfare. The loss of Corrales is deeply felt by those who knew him and shared his vision for a better Midland.

As per Governor Abbott's directive, the flags are scheduled to return to full-staff on Friday, February 9, 2024. The hoisting of the flags will mark a symbolic conclusion to the official mourning period, but Corrales' impact on his community and his legacy of service will continue to be remembered and appreciated.