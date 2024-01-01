Texas Governor’s Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities

As the United States grapples with the challenge of rising migration numbers, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has taken a controversial stance. Over a period of more than a year, Abbott has transported over 85,000 migrants from Texas to various sanctuary cities across the country, a move that has sparked widespread criticism from Democratic leaders. The cities bearing the brunt of this initiative are New York City and Chicago, with 32,200 and 24,500 migrants respectively.

Migration Crisis Hits Sanctuary Cities

Sanctuary cities, known for their policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, are now feeling the heat of the migration crisis. The surge in illegal immigration, with border officials expecting to process over 300,000 migrants in December alone, is straining resources and budgets of these cities. Local leaders are calling for more federal assistance to manage the increased influx of migrants.

Abbott’s Unilateral Move

In response to the surge, Governor Abbott has signed a law enabling Texas law enforcement to arrest, detain, and deport illegal immigrants independently of federal policies. This action has drawn criticism from Democrats, who deem it as inhumane. However, it is seen by some as a strategic move to bring attention to the immigration crisis and change the politics in cities that have previously downplayed the issue.

Sanctuary Cities Wrestle with New Reality

The move by Governor Abbott has brought the issue of immigration to the forefront in sanctuary cities. Mayors are now acknowledging the crisis and its impact on their cities’ resources and budgets. Mayor Eric Adams of New York City has stated that the city is at a breaking point, emphasizing that the issue is affecting multiple cities across the country. The strategy of sending migrants to these cities is forcing a reckoning on the crisis of illegal immigration.