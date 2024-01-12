en English
Politics

Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis

As part of an emergency declaration to address the migrant crisis, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has seized control of Shelby Park, a public park in the border city of Eagle Pass. The park, located adjacent to the Rio Grande, has been a pivotal entry point for migrants crossing into Texas. A claim by Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas suggests that the state’s takeover was executed without prior notice to local officials, leading to the erection of fences and restriction of public access to the park. The Texas Department of Public Safety has communicated to Eagle Pass officials that the takeover was facilitated through a disaster declaration, a power previously utilized by state officials along the border.

State’s Takeover: A Surprise Order

The state’s action has raised eyebrows, primarily due to the lack of a timeline for the duration of their control over the park. The uncertainty introduced by this takeover has thrown into jeopardy the local events and festivals scheduled for the spring. Despite requests for clarification, Governor Abbott’s office has refrained from responding to inquiries about the sudden takeover and the absence of prior warning to local officials.

Mayor’s Stand: Exploring Legal Options

Mayor Salinas has expressed displeasure at the state’s actions and is currently exploring legal avenues to contest the takeover. His contention is further supported by the recent decline in illegal crossings following increased security measures and deportations executed by Mexico. According to Salinas, the number of arrests for illegal crossings from Mexico has dropped significantly, from over 10,000 on certain days in December to around 2,500 on a recent Monday. The daily average of apprehensions now ranges between 400 and 500.

Renewal of Emergency Declaration

Despite this substantial decrease in illegal crossings, Governor Abbott decided to renew the emergency declaration. His decision was based on the assertion that the continuous influx of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border posed an ongoing and imminent threat. This move by the governor, while controversial, is indicative of a strategic approach to managing the migrant crisis, with the potential for significant implications for both the local community and the broader geopolitical landscape.

Politics
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

