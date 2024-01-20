Texas Governor Strengthens Economic Ties with India Through Nine-Day Tour

On a mission to fortify the economic ties between Texas and India, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has embarked on a nine-day economic development tour to India. Accompanied by a delegation of state officials and business leaders, the trip, which commenced on January 19th, 2024, aims to promote Texas as a prime destination for Indian businesses seeking to expand or invest in the United States.

The delegation's itinerary includes engaging with Indian executives, business leaders, and government officials to encourage continued trade, job creation, and capital investment by Indian companies in Texas. The trip, sponsored by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, is Abbott's second visit to India since 2018, highlighting the increasing significance of the relationship between Texas and India.

Over the past decade, Texas has emerged as the most favored state in the U.S. for Indian Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Indian companies have invested $1.4 billion in capital through 59 projects in Texas, creating more than 10,300 jobs. This strategic alliance has positioned Texas as the top U.S. destination for Indian FDI capital investment and job creation.

Trade Relations: A Mutually Beneficial Partnership

In 2022, Texas' total trade with India amounted to $20.4 billion, making Texas India's 11th-largest trading partner. Significantly, Texas accounted for 28% of all U.S. exports to India. The current mission aims to further bolster this partnership, presenting a multitude of opportunities for both economies to grow and prosper.

Wrapping up, Governor Abbott's economic development mission to India underscores the vast potential for expanding industry and trade partnerships. By highlighting Texas' robust economy and its position as a premier destination for FDI from India, the mission presents opportunities to strengthen both cultural and economic ties worldwide, creating a prosperous future for Texas and its global partners.