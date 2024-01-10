Canton Runoff Debate Reveals GOP Divisions in Texas Special Election

In a microcosm of the Texas GOP’s internal divisions, Canton, Texas, recently played host to a special election runoff debate for a House seat. The event highlighted the deep-seated contrasts within the Republican party as candidates Brent Money and Jill Dutton took the stage.

Both candidates came equipped with their respective endorsements and contrasting views. Brent Money, backed by heavyweights such as Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Senator Ted Cruz, wasted no time in scrutinizing the endorsements received by his opponent. Among Dutton’s supporters are House Republicans who previously voted to impeach Paxton and voiced opposition to school choice, a stance Money took issue with during the debate.

Meanwhile, Jill Dutton, who enjoys the support of former Governor Rick Perry and is an ally of Speaker Dade Phelan, defended her endorsements and emphasized her strong relationships with these influential figures.

Contentious Issues and Policy Stances

The debate, held at the Van Zandt County Farm Bureau, drew a crowd of over 100 people, all eager to hear the candidates’ stands on issues such as property taxes, school vouchers, and the Teacher Retirement System.

Both candidates voiced their support for school vouchers, with Dutton expressing a recent shift in her stance following adjustments made in Senate Bill 8. On the Teacher Retirement System, the candidates diverged: Money favors a defined-contribution plan, while Dutton champions the current defined-benefit model, citing its assurance of teachers’ financial security.

Approaches to House Speaker Role

The candidates’ potential strategies as House speaker also came up during the debate. Money stated that he would not appoint Democrats or certain Republicans as committee chairs, while Dutton emphasized the importance of experience and adhering to the party platform.

The race comes in the aftermath of former state Rep. Bryan Slaton’s expulsion due to inappropriate conduct with an intern. Both Money and Dutton pledged to take decisive action to prevent such staff misconduct in the future.