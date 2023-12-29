Texas Democrat Criticizes Biden’s Border Crisis Management, Foresees Potential Political Fallout

Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas has expressed his apprehension over the Biden administration’s handling of the ongoing border crisis. The congressman voiced his concerns in an interview with CNN’s Erica Hill, echoing the words of Eagle Pass, Texas, Mayor Rolando Salinas who accused the federal government of neglecting border communities amidst an escalating migrant surge.

Overlooking Border Communities

Cuellar affirmed Salinas’ sentiments, pointing out the administration’s preoccupation with immigration activists while border cities bear the brunt of the crisis. Eagle Pass, a city on the U.S.-Mexico border, has been grappling with a daily influx of approximately 10,000 asylum seekers for weeks. This surge has led Salinas to declare a state of emergency.

Processing Migrants: A Vicious Cycle

Adding to the strain on these communities, the congressman criticized the repetitive cycle of processing migrants and dispatching them to the U.S. interior. This process often culminates in lengthy waits for hearings, with a significant percentage of cases being rejected. As Cuellar points out, this system not only exhausts resources but also fails to provide a sustainable solution to the crisis.

Political Repercussions for Democrats

Cuellar issued a stern warning about the potential political fallout of this crisis for the Democratic Party. He expressed concern that Democrats are growing increasingly frustrated with the perceived lack of action at the border. The congressman emphasized the need to treat migrants with respect and dignity while also enforcing immigration rules. He cautioned that if the situation does not improve, the Democratic Party could face significant political repercussions. The White House has yet to respond to these remarks.

Meanwhile, the southern border continues to grapple with an unprecedented surge of migrant encounters. This has placed immense pressure on border officials and immigration courts, exacerbating the crisis further.

