Politics

Texas Council Election Results Challenged: Lozano Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Illegal Votes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
Edinburg City Council candidate, Gerardo Lozano, who recently faced a defeat in the elections, has now challenged the results by filing a lawsuit. The election that took place on November 7th saw incumbent councilman David White retain his seat on the council with a slim margin of 10 votes. The final vote count stood at 3,334 for White and 3,324 for Lozano.

Allegations on Election Outcome

In his lawsuit, Lozano has highlighted allegations of votes that were counted illegally. His primary contention is the inclusion of mail-in ballots which, according to him, did not adhere to the requirements set by the Texas Election Code and thus, should have been deemed invalid.

Details of the Lawsuit

Lozano’s lawsuit, filed in a state district court, seeks to nullify the results of the Edinburg City Council election. He claimed that illegal votes were cast in several ways, including the use of fake addresses on voter registration forms, unlawful assistance at the ballot box, and the usage of irregular mail-in ballots. The lawsuit also includes allegations of voters being pressured into voting, thereby violating the Texas Elections Code.

White Denies Allegations

On the other hand, David White, who has served his second term on the council, has denied any wrongdoing. He went on to question the motive behind contesting the election, given that a recount had already confirmed the results.

As the lawsuit proceeds, Lozano’s challenge puts the spotlight on the issue of election integrity, especially in close races. If proven, these allegations could lead to a significant shakeup in the Edinburg City Council and potentially, have a wider impact on future local elections.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

