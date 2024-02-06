Texas Companies Hit with Cease-and-Desist for AI Robocalls in Elections

In an unprecedented incident, two Texas-based companies, Life Corporation and Lingo Telecom, have been issued cease-and-desist orders over the use of artificial intelligence-generated robocalls to interfere in New Hampshire's primary. The robocalls, which used an AI-generated voice mimicking President Joe Biden's, were designed to deter voters from participating in the primary held last month.

Unveiling the Scheme

New Hampshire Attorney General, John Formella, announced the legal actions following an in-depth investigation. The robocalls were traced back to Life Corporation and Lingo Telecom. Shockingly, these calls were made to appear as if they were coming from the personal cellphone number of Kathy Sullivan, a former state Democratic Party chair. The calls reached an estimated 5,000 to 25,000 voters and falsely claimed that participating in the primary would prevent them from voting in the November general election.

FCC's Stand Against Voter Suppression

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has also intervened in the matter by issuing a cease-and-desist letter to Lingo Telecom. This action is a part of the FCC's commitment to curbing behaviors that violate voter suppression laws. The use of AI technology in such deceptive ways poses a significant threat to democracy and the integrity of the electoral process.

A Threat to Democracy

This incident highlights the potential dangers of generative AI technology when used for disinformation in elections. The ability to mimic voices and spread false information can erode trust in democratic processes and institutions. This misuse of AI technology is a grave concern for law enforcement agencies and legislators alike. In response to this, the Attorney General stressed that law enforcement is prepared to combat attempts to undermine elections, signaling a strong bipartisan effort to protect the integrity of the electoral process.