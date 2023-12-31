en English
Politics

Texas AG Accuses Biden Administration of ‘Aiding and Abetting’ Drug Cartels Amid Border Crisis

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST
Texas AG Accuses Biden Administration of ‘Aiding and Abetting’ Drug Cartels Amid Border Crisis

As the wave of migration surges along the southern border of the United States, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has slammed the Biden administration for its handling of the escalating crisis. Paxton accuses the federal government of ‘aiding and abetting’ drug cartels and fostering illegal migration, articulating his criticism in an interview on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ with Fox News’ Jason Chaffetz.

Record High Migrant Encounters

According to collected data, migrant encounters at the southern border have hit an all-time high in December, with figures surpassing 276,000. Expectations are that this number will reach 300,000 by month-end. Paxton’s condemnation of the administration’s policies comes amidst this backdrop of burgeoning migration numbers.

Conflict Over New Texas Immigration Law

Adding fuel to the fire, the Department of Justice recently cautioned Texas about potential legal action over a new Texas immigration law. This law empowers local law enforcement to arrest individuals suspected of illegal entry into the U.S. and grants state judges the authority to order their removal. Defending the law, Paxton argues that Texas is merely striving to safeguard its citizens from the repercussions of rampant illegal immigration, a duty he believes the federal government is currently forsaking.

Strained Relations with Sanctuary Cities

Further complicating matters, Paxton also addressed the growing tension between Texas and Democrat-led sanctuary cities. These cities have expressed criticism of Texas for transporting migrants to their jurisdictions, despite receiving a relatively smaller share of migrants compared to border states such as Texas. Ironically, these sanctuary cities had previously discouraged stringent border security measures during the Trump administration, but are now voicing concerns over the migrant influx under the Biden administration.

With the border crisis gaining momentum and the political landscape becoming increasingly fraught, it remains to be seen how the Biden administration will respond to these escalating challenges.

Politics United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

