Tester Urges USPS to Preserve Montana's Postal Integrity, Halt Missoula PDC Relocation

Senator Jon Tester of Montana is urging Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to reconsider a proposal that could relocate the Processing and Distribution Center (PDC) from Missoula to Spokane. The potential move, part of a 10-year strategic effort to modernize the postal network, has raised concerns among employees and locals alike.

A Call to Preserve Montana's Postal Integrity

Tester's plea comes in response to a review of the Missoula PDC, which has been sorting mail for delivery across western Montana for decades. The facility currently employs over 100 people and plays a crucial role in supporting small businesses and delivering medication in a timely manner.

The Challenges of Cross-State Relocation

One of the primary concerns raised by Tester is the impact the relocation would have on mail delivery, particularly during the winter months. He emphasized the challenges of sending mail over two mountain passes – Lookout and Fourth of July – to Spokane for sorting.

Crucial Role in Small Businesses and Medication Delivery

The senator also highlighted the vital role the Missoula PDC plays in Montana's economy and the well-being of its residents. Small businesses in the region rely on the center for their operations, and timely prescription medication delivery is a critical service for many Montanans.

In his call to action, Tester questioned how the transfer would improve postal service for Montanans and requested that the postmaster general halt any proposal to relocate Missoula operations to Spokane. Instead, he suggested focusing on improving delivery standards in rural America.

As of February 14, 2024, the future of the Missoula PDC remains uncertain. However, Tester's efforts serve as a reminder of the importance of preserving Montana's postal integrity and the crucial role it plays in supporting local communities.

Key Points: