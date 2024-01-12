Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls

Reverberating through the halls of Thief River Falls City Council is a mounting tension between Council member, Jason Aarestad, and the management company, VenuWorks. The nerve center of the conflict pertains to the management of several city facilities, including the Ralph Engelstad Arena, the Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center, the Multi-Events Center, and the Thief River Falls Tourist Park.

Deficit Operations and Contractual Disputes

Since 2019, VenuWorks has been at the helm of these facilities, which have been running at a deficit. This financial sinkhole led the city council to contemplate terminating their contract with the management firm. Aarestad flung accusations at VenuWorks, charging them with dishonesty and failure to meet contractual commitments, such as the provision of security during events. He also alleged that the firm threatened him with a lawsuit over his potential conflict of interest, given his dual role as a council member and a promoter contracted with them.

Aarestad’s Defense and Peters’ Allegations

Nevertheless, Aarestad defended his actions as a promoter, claiming his intentions were to aid VenuWorks. He went as far as forgoing his standard share of concessions and beer sales. The dispute took another twist with allegations from VenuWorks’ CEO, Steve Peters, stating that Aarestad threatened retaliation if his demands as a promoter were not met – a claim Aarestad has vehemently denied.

City Council Amidst Disputes

Amid the discord, the city council is left grappling with operational matters, such as subsidies for VenuWorks and maintenance issues at the facilities. The council also deliberated on the future of events like Wojo’s Rodeo Finals, in light of the potential termination of VenuWorks’ contract.