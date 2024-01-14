en English
Israel

Tense Moment in Israeli Cabinet Meeting: Gallant vs Hanegbi

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Israeli Minister Yoav Gallant encountered a high-intensity moment during a Cabinet meeting that led to a showdown with National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi. The incident erupted when Gallant’s chief of staff was denied access to the meeting, sparking a dispute that escalated to a point where Gallant left the meeting in protest. While he returned eventually, the incident marked a significant confrontation between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Gallant accusing Netanyahu of interference in his duties.

The Clash

Upon his arrival, Gallant engaged in a verbal duel with Hanegbi, who defended the decision to exclude aides from the meeting. Hanegbi argued that even his own assistants were not present, but Gallant retorted by pointing out that Hanegbi himself was an assistant. The discourse intensified as Gallant noted that aides of other attendees, including those with military ranks, were allowed to stay.

Exclusion of Aids

Specifically, Brigadier General Guy Markizeno, Gallant’s military secretary, was permitted to attend, but not the chief of staff. Gallant argued that he had not been briefed about the exclusion of aides, a factor that further fuelled the confrontation. This tense moment played out in the presence of several top-ranking military officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and his bureau chief, Lt. Col. Matan Feldman. These officials remained in the meeting even after Gallant made his temporary exit.

Backdrop of Tensions

This incident comes amidst a backdrop of escalating tensions in Israel and the West Bank. The Shin Bet has submitted a warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a potential flareup in the West Bank, urging him to rescind cabinet decisions and release the PA tax revenues. The U.S., too, has echoed this request. Tensions have been high since October 7, with the Israeli Minister returning to a war cabinet meeting earlier due to incitement in the Palestinian media led by Hamas.

Israel Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

