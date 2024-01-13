Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty Introduces Equal Representation Act

Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee is poised to introduce a legislative piece that could potentially reshape the political landscape of the United States. The bill, christened the Equal Representation Act, intends to implement a citizenship question on the decennial census. The primary objective of this bill is to exclude non-citizens from the count that determines the distribution of congressional districts, a process known as apportionment.

The Political Implications

The introduction of this bill is not without its political implications. It comes in response to growing concerns among Republicans regarding the potential electoral gains for Democrats due to an increasing number of illegal immigrants. These individuals, Republicans argue, primarily reside in areas where liberal policies and social services are more prevalent. The legislation, if passed, is slated to take effect from the 2030 census onwards.

Previous Attempts and Rejections

Notably, this is not the first time such an initiative has been attempted. The Supreme Court previously dismissed a move by former President Donald Trump to incorporate a citizenship question in the census. The court cited insufficient reasoning for the decision. However, with the introduction of this bill, the debate on the matter is set to be reignited.

Contextualizing the Legislation

The timing of the introduction of the Equal Representation Act is significant, coinciding with a notable rise in migrant encounters. Reports indicate that over 2.4 million such encounters occurred in the fiscal year 2023 alone. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has stated that a significant majority of these migrants have been released into the U.S. interior. The legislative move also comes in the wake of recent comments from Democratic Representative Yvette Clarke about needing more people in her district for redistricting, a statement that garnered widespread attention. The bill by Senator Hagerty mirrors similar legislation introduced in the House by Representative Matt Rosendale of Montana.