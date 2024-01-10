en English
Politics

Tennessee Panel: State’s Overreach or Church’s Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Tennessee Panel: State’s Overreach or Church’s Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics

In a gubernatorial panel discussion titled “Faith and State Panel”, held at the Tennessee state Capitol, a prominent issue was dissected that stands at the intersection of politics and religion. The dialogue, spearheaded by Memphis politician and minister John DeBerry, revolved around the influence of conservative Christianity on governmental policies, and the perceived overreach of the state into religious territory. The panel voiced concerns that the state is infringing upon areas traditionally guided by faith, such as marriage and gender identity.

The State’s Overreach into Religious Territory

Contrary to the common concerns about the church’s influence on the state, DeBerry and his co-panelists argued that it is the state that needs to be reminded of the separation of church and state. The panel, predominantly composed of conservative voices such as Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and David Young, senior minister of North Boulevard Church of Christ, pointed out instances where they believe the state has crossed its boundaries. They cited legislation on marriage and gender identity as examples of the state’s overreach.

Bringing Faith into Policy Decisions

The panelists were united in their belief that government officials should not be barred from bringing their faith into policy decisions. They argued that faith often serves as a moral compass guiding actions and decisions, and as such, should not be dismissed in the political sphere. This perspective was voiced amidst the backdrop of Tennessee’s Republican supermajority introducing legislation that aligns with conservative Christian values, such as a law banning gender-affirming medical treatment for minors.

Voices of Conservative Christianity

The event, organized by Senate Speaker Pro Tem Ferrell Haile, saw the participation of DeBerry, a former Democrat who was ousted from his party’s primary ballot in 2020 due to his conservative views. Known for his traditional stances on contentious issues such as abortion and LGBTQ rights, DeBerry expressed concern about the state’s intrusion into areas he believes should be dictated by religious principles. His perspective, shared by the majority of his co-panelists, underscored the ongoing debate between the church and state, and the influence of conservative Christianity on the legislative landscape.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

