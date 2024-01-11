en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Tennessee Legislators Debate Proposed Changes to Election Laws

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Tennessee Legislators Debate Proposed Changes to Election Laws

In a significant move, Tennessee’s General Assembly is back in session, turning the spotlight on a series of proposed changes to the state’s election laws. The introduced bills, set to reshape various facets of the election process, are now up for debate, potentially marking a transformative period for future elections in Tennessee.

Key Legislative Proposals

Among the proposed pieces of legislation is SB1705/HB1798, a bill that could enhance transparency in the election process. This bill would empower the county election commission to notify individuals about any defects in their petitions for recall, referendum, or initiative, allowing them to make necessary corrections before final approval.

Another proposed change in the form of SB1706/HB1799 targets election-related training and conferences. Under this bill, any entity wishing to provide such training or events would need to secure approval from the secretary of state first.

One proposal that could ease the absentee voting process is SB1707/HB1792. This bill aims to extend the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot from seven days to a more accommodating 14 days before an election.

Exploring Further Changes

The General Assembly is also considering the “Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act”, though the specifics of this piece of legislation have not yet been detailed. Furthermore, SB1732/HB1800 proposes to shift the deadline for filing nominating petitions for delegates to a political party’s national convention from December to April.

Implications and Controversies

These legislative proposals, while aimed at refining the election process, have sparked debate, with some lawmakers expressing concerns over the potential impact on the democratic process. For instance, the Tennessee House saw contentious debates over new rules limiting lawmakers’ debate time and restricting members ruled ‘out of order’ from speaking. While Democrats argue that these rules could unnecessarily constrain debates, Republicans believe they will ensure equal speaking time for all parties.

Further, Tennessee lawmakers are grappling with the possibility of rejecting over $1 billion in federal K-12 education funding annually due to Republican backlash against rules protecting LGBTQ+ people. The potential rejection of these funds and their replacement with state cash is under consideration, but there are concerns about potential lawsuits and the impact on low-income students, English learners, and students with disabilities.

As the 113th General Assembly progresses, these proposed changes and debates are set to shape the future of Tennessee’s election laws and education funding, with far-reaching implications for the state’s citizens and democratic processes.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
32 mins ago
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
In a noteworthy development in India’s political panorama, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha have held talks with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. This meeting, involving leaders from AAP, acclaimed for its anti-corruption stance, and the Indian National Congress, one of the country’s
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
2 hours ago
Germany's Political Landscape Set to Shift with Emergence of New Leftist Party
The Iowa Caucuses and the Shaping of the Republican Presidential Primary
2 hours ago
The Iowa Caucuses and the Shaping of the Republican Presidential Primary
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
2 hours ago
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
2 hours ago
Siddaramaiah Denies Rumours of Son's Candidacy in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
2 hours ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
3 mins
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
6 mins
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
7 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
9 mins
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
12 mins
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
15 mins
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
16 mins
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
18 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
20 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
58 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app