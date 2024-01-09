Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats’ Amendments Rejected

The Tennessee House of Representatives, in an attempt to maintain decorum in the upcoming legislative session, is considering the implementation of rules previously established in last year’s special session. This includes the closure of an audience gallery, the prohibition of signs, and enhanced penalties for lawmakers speaking out of turn.

Proposed Rules to Promote Decorum

The proposed rules are designed to streamline the proceedings and maintain a level of dignity within the legislative body. Any infractions, particularly repeated ones, will not be taken lightly. A three-strike system is proposed, leading to the suspension of speaking privileges on the House floor for two days following a third offense.

Democratic Amendments Rejected

Democrats, while recognizing the necessity for order, sought an amendment to the rules. They requested an explanation each time a member is ruled out of order, a proposal that was swiftly rejected by the Republican majority. A Democrat-led initiative to ban firearms in committee rooms was also voted down, with only one Republican supporting the initiative citing safety reasons and the promotion of responsible gun ownership.

Moving Forward

The proposed rule changes will now be subjected to consideration on the House floor. With the Republicans holding the majority, it is highly anticipated that the rules will be approved. The enforcement of these rules will set the tone for the upcoming legislative session and serve as a testament to the House’s commitment to maintaining decorum and order during its proceedings.