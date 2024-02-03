Tennessee Governor Appoints Mary Wagner to State Supreme Court

In a significant move, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has chosen Memphis Judge Mary Wagner to fill an imminent vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. The appointment of Judge Wagner, a circuit court judge in Shelby County, is a part of the judicial appointment process, and she is set to replace Justice Roger Page, who is planning to retire on August 31. A judge with substantial experience and a conservative approach to the judicial restraint, Wagner's appointment is, however, subject to confirmation by the predominantly Republican state lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the ongoing debates over immigration policies at the border continue to highlight constitutional questions about federal and state powers. This is particularly apparent in Eagle Pass, Texas, where President Biden and Governor Abbott's conflicting policies have raised eyebrows.

Shift in Legal Education and Scholarship

There is growing concern about the declining number of Supreme Court clerks transitioning into law professor roles. This trend has sparked discussions about the impact on legal education and scholarship. Simultaneously, the Senate Democrats' approach to judicial confirmation fights is under scrutiny, with critics questioning their handling of the authority to confirm federal judges compared to their Republican counterparts.

In a potentially landmark decision, the Supreme Court is set to rule on former President Trump's eligibility for the presidency under the 14th Amendment. This comes on the heels of a declaration by Colorado's Supreme Court branding him as an insurrectionist. Concurrently, Idaho's controversial abortion 'trafficking' law remains blocked during an appeal, with a trial judge opining that it likely infringes upon the rights of abortion advocates.