Tennessee Governor Appoints Mary Wagner to Supreme Court

In an anticipated move, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Memphis Judge Mary L. Wagner to the Tennessee Supreme Court. Filling a vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Roger A. Page, Wagner's appointment marks a significant addition to the court. Her significant experience, honed as a Circuit Court Judge for the 30th Judicial District, and previously as an associate at Rice, Amundsen & Caperton, PLLC, is expected to play a pivotal role in the court's future decisions.

Wagner's Qualifications and Background

A University of Colorado at Boulder graduate, Wagner earned her JD from the University of Memphis School of Law. Over her career, she has been recognized for her legal acumen and commitment to justice. Her experience on the bench and in legal practice has equipped her to handle a variety of legal issues and challenges, making her an asset to the Supreme Court.

Implication for the Tennessee Supreme Court

Wagner's appointment comes at a time when the court is set to tackle a range of critical legal and constitutional issues. Her insights and legal expertise will no doubt contribute to the court's interpretation of the law and the constitution. The appointment requires confirmation by the General Assembly, a process that will further confirm Wagner's qualifications and readiness for the role.

Looking Forward

As Wagner steps into her new role, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the forefront of Tennessee's legal landscape. Her appointment marks a significant moment for the judiciary and for the state of Tennessee. With her at the helm, the Supreme Court is well-equipped to navigate the complex legal challenges that lie ahead.