en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates

The Tennessee General Assembly, represented by a Republican ‘walk-out majority’ in both houses, is poised to convene on Tuesday, January 9th. In political parlance, a ‘walk-out majority’ implies that even in the absence of all Democrat lawmakers, the legislature possesses sufficient votes to pass bills. As the session approaches, East Tennessee’s state lawmakers are voicing their personal legislative priorities, as well as the collective priorities of their colleagues. The issue of ‘school vouchers’ emerges as a significant focus, being a key legislative priority for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee during this session. Local media house, WBIR, plans to facilitate a series of interviews with these lawmakers, aiming to shed light on their perspectives and legislative aspirations. These conversations will be publicized before, during, and after the legislative session, with regular updates on the discussions.

SCORE’s 2024 Report: A Stepping Stone to Educational Reform

The State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE), in its 2024 report, has outlined ambitious goals for educational commitment in Tennessee. The report underscores the need to fortify foundational policies, establish effective routes between education and careers, and guarantee K-12 support to address student needs. Senator Bill Frist, M.D., SCORE’s chairman, stressed the urgency of strategic alignment and a statewide commitment to fulfill these goals. SCORE advocates for a coordinated approach to education, gauging success by the academic progress and achievements of Tennessee’s students.

Addressing National Concerns: A Look at Representative Chuck Fleischmann’s Priorities

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann’s prime objective for the 2024 session is the establishment of a comprehensive budget for the country. The congressman emphasizes the necessity of a budget that garners consensus from the House, the Senate, and the White House, to prevent a potential government shutdown. In addition, border control and financial aid for nations at war are among the concerns he intends to address.

Reconvening the General Assembly: A Focus on Education, State Finances, and More

The Tennessee General Assembly is set to reconvene for the second half of the regular session, with an agenda featuring critical topics such as education, abortion exemptions, state finances, and gun safety. Lawmakers, along with Gov. Bill Lee, have proposed expanding the state’s school voucher program, sparking a debate on whether it assists struggling public schools or funds education for the affluent. State Sen. Richard Briggs hopes to introduce more exemptions to the abortion ban, citing unintended health consequences for pregnant individuals in Tennessee. Lawmakers will also have to confront budgetary shortfalls, as the state fell $67 million short of expected revenue collections. Despite these financial challenges, House Speaker Cameron Sexton maintains that the state’s fiscal position is sound and may even see tax cuts in the future.

0
Education Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel Grapples with Rising Challenges in Early Childhood Special Education

By Shivani Chauhan

Park City, Utah, Introduces Groundbreaking Childcare Assistance Program

By Ebenezer Mensah

Stride, Inc.: A Resilient Pioneer in Online Education

By Dil Bar Irshad

Accusations of Financial Misconduct Hover Over Savitribai Phule Pune University

By Dil Bar Irshad

From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse ...
@Agriculture · 4 mins
From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse ...
heart comment 0
India Introduces Mandatory Anti-Drug Pledge for Students in Educational Institutions

By Rafia Tasleem

India Introduces Mandatory Anti-Drug Pledge for Students in Educational Institutions
GradRight: Redefining Education Loans for India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 Students

By Dil Bar Irshad

GradRight: Redefining Education Loans for India's Tier-2 and Tier-3 Students
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement

By Salman Akhtar

Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
Government Approves Historic Overhaul of National Education Structure

By BNN Correspondents

Government Approves Historic Overhaul of National Education Structure
Latest Headlines
World News
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
1 min
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
1 min
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
2 mins
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
3 mins
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
4 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
4 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
4 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
4 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app