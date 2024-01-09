en English
Canada

Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
As Alberta grapples with spiraling wait times and strained healthcare resources, the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre has adopted a stop-gap measure. Temporary barriers have now been erected in the hospital’s emergency room. This is the latest attempt by Alberta Health Services (AHS) to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses while managing the deluge of patients. Although AHS has asserted its commitment to patient care, this move is reflective of an overstretched healthcare system desperate to mitigate transmission risks.

Long Wait Times: A Growing Concern

Despite the assurances from AHS, healthcare services in Alberta are under severe scrutiny due to protracted wait times. From surgeries to specialist appointments, patients across various hospitals, including the Foothills Medical Centre, have reported egregious delays. Rebecca Truss, a Calgary resident, has been waiting for her shoulder surgery, while Eva Millor has been waiting for over two-and-a-half-years for a specialist appointment for pelvic floor issues. These stories are emblematic of a larger crisis in the healthcare system, painting a grim picture of patient experiences.

Alberta NDP Calls for Action

In response to the mounting criticism, the Alberta New Democratic Party is calling for Health Minister Adriana LaGrange to acknowledge the issue and take accountable actions. Stressing on the need for improved primary care and illness prevention, they are demanding an apology and transparent measures to resolve the crisis. The party’s focus has been on ensuring that the healthcare system can effectively manage patient flow and maintain capacity for medical care.

AHS Responds to the Crisis

In the face of these concerns, AHS has stated that they are actively working to address the issue. They aim to expedite patient transfers and collaborate with care facilities to ensure capacity for medical care. Moreover, they plan to replace the temporary barriers with permanent dividers in the long run. This is part of a broader $1.8 billion expansion project aimed at improving patient care. While these measures are welcome, they are only the first steps in resolving a complex problem that has been years in the making.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

