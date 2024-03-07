Telford & Wrekin Council Debates Cutting New Pool Funding Amid Budget Strains

Last week's decision by Telford & Wrekin Council to hike council tax by 4.99% to fund social care has ignited a debate over the allocation of £8.7m for a new swimming pool in Dawley, amidst calls for a review of capital expenditures to relieve financial pressures on essential services.

Financial Strategy and Capital Expenditure

The council's approved financial strategy includes a £420m capital investment program, with £8.7m earmarked for the Captain Matthew Webb Swimming Pool. Conservative leader Councillor Andrew Eade has criticized the project as unnecessary, urging a reevaluation of capital spending to safeguard the council's revenue accounts.

Meanwhile, Councillor Bill Tomlinson expressed support for most of the council's budget but stressed the need for stringent review of capital projects to ensure they are essential and offer returns, especially under the current financial constraints imposed by the government.

While some councillors, like Nigel Dugmore, suggest redirecting funds towards more widely beneficial projects using government Levelling Up funding, others, including Councillor Lee Carter, defend the investment in the Dawley pool as vital for providing leisure access to one of the borough's most disadvantaged communities. The debate highlights differing opinions on prioritizing capital investments in a tight budget scenario, with some seeing the pool as a luxury and others as a necessary community asset.

Implications of the Budget Decisions

The discussion around the Dawley swimming pool project underscores the broader challenges faced by local governments in balancing the need for essential social services with the desire to invest in community infrastructure. Councillor Carolyn Healey argues that investing in leisure facilities like the planned pool can enrich residents' lives and contribute to long-term savings in health and social care costs. The council's decisions in the coming weeks will reveal the priorities and strategic direction Telford & Wrekin will take amid financial challenges.