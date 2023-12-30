en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:42 am EST
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights

Recent legislative changes have ignited a debate over surveillance powers, with the new Telecom Bill 2023 causing unease among experts who are advocating for substantial reforms. This bill, subject to extensive discussion and commentary, appears to amplify the surveillance authority of the government, leading experts to express their fears about potential misuse and its ramifications on privacy rights.

Expansion of Surveillance Powers

The proposed modifications in the bill could subject a broader range of companies, including non-communication service providers, to obligations under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). This has raised concerns about the U.S. person queries, wherein some bills require a warrant for all queries identifying U.S. persons, while others permit queries for foreign intelligence purposes without a warrant.

Telecom Bill 2023: A Potential Threat to Privacy?

The Telecom Bill 2023 in India seeks to make significant changes in the telecom sector by replacing archaic laws, including the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885. The legislation covers a wide range of crucial issues, such as authorization norms, a broad definition of telecom services, possible weakening of encryption practices, consumer protection, and surveillance. The bill, however, has been met with significant opposition due to its potential impact on user privacy, the ability to enact arbitrary internet shutdowns during emergencies without sufficient safeguards, and the increased costs for telecom operators and startups.

Internet Freedom Foundation’s Role in Digital Rights

The Internet Freedom Foundation’s Litigation Team has been actively involved in addressing digital rights issues such as internet shutdowns, illegal website blocking, surveillance, and the use of facial recognition technology. Despite suffering setbacks, such as the Supreme Court declining to issue notice in a petition challenging the storage and sharing of data from a journalist’s mobile phone, the team continues its efforts in the fight for digital rights and privacy in 2024.

As the debate continues, there is a rising consensus that the Telecom Bill 2023 requires careful examination and potential reform to ensure a balance between the needs of national security and the protection of civil liberties. This discussion is part of a larger conversation about digital privacy and government surveillance in an era where technology has outstripped traditional regulatory frameworks, demanding a revised approach to legislation governing surveillance activities.

0
Politics Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance

By BNN Correspondents

Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya

By Rafia Tasleem

Karachi Imposes Section 144 for New Year's Eve: Aerial Firing Banned, Crackdown on Drunk Driving

By Mazhar Abbas

Duo Charged with Stealing Christmas Presents, Tarnishing Holiday Spirit

By Muthana Al-Najjar

British Columbia Court Blocks Public Drug Consumption Law: Implication ...
@Canada · 6 mins
British Columbia Court Blocks Public Drug Consumption Law: Implication ...
heart comment 0
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Taiwan’s Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
13 seconds
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
3 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
4 mins
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
4 mins
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
5 mins
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
5 mins
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
7 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
10 mins
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app