Telangana's Water Dispute: Unfulfilled Promises and Political Powerplays

In the heart of India's youngest state, Telangana, a fierce debate rages on, echoing the turbulent waters of the Krishna River that flows through its terrain. At the center of this storm is the ongoing dispute between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress in the Telangana Assembly, a complex narrative of water rights, statehood promises, and political powerplays. This tussle revolves around the control and management of projects on the Krishna River, and the broader issue of water allocation following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and the residual Andhra Pradesh. The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), established under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act of 2014, finds itself in a challenging position, tasked with navigating these troubled waters.

The Roots of Discontent

Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar has thrown a spotlight on this turbulent narrative, alleging that a decade after the state's bifurcation, the promises enshrined in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act have largely remained unfulfilled. Kumar's grievance is not with the bifurcation itself but with the manner in which it was conducted—labeling it undemocratic and unconstitutional. His call to action includes the appointment of a senior advocate by the government to ensure justice for Andhra Pradesh, underscoring a deep-seated need for resolution and accountability.

Unkept Promises and Political Promises

The Polavaram project, a multi-purpose irrigation venture, stands as a monument to these contested promises. The Union Government's commitment to bear the project's expenses has faltered, mirroring the broader narrative of unmet obligations. Similarly, the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, approved by the central cabinet, has become a political hot potato. The current Modi government's stance—that the SCS is not included in the Reorganization Act and lacks clearance from Niti Ayog—adds layers to the dispute. This contention extends to tax incentives for industries, with Niti Ayog's reluctance rooted in fears of similar demands from other states. An RTI response from Niti Ayog, as highlighted by Kumar, confirms the grim reality that a majority of the Act's provisions remain in limbo.

Capital Interests and Electoral Bonds

The narrative takes a more sinister turn with revelations about electoral bonds, a financial instrument for political donations. According to Kumar, a significant portion of investments in these bonds, favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), originates from Hyderabad. This assertion paints a picture of capitalist interests aligning with political power, further complicating the already intricate tapestry of Telangana's political landscape.

At its core, the dispute over the Krishna River and the broader issues stemming from the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act encapsulate a struggle for resources, rights, and recognition. The KRMB, caught in the crossfire, embodies the challenges of governance and equitable distribution in a landscape marked by political ambition and historical grievances. As Telangana and Andhra Pradesh navigate these tumultuous waters, the need for dialogue, transparency, and fulfillment of promises has never been more critical. The story of these two states, intertwined with the fate of the Krishna River, is a testament to the enduring quest for justice and equity in the face of political complexities and unfulfilled commitments.