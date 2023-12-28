en English
India

Telangana’s Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
On December 28, 2023, the Telangana government introduced a noteworthy initiative, the Praja Palana program, seeking to bridge the gap between citizens and government services. Launched in the Ibrahimpatnam area by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the initiative focuses on collecting applications from citizens detailing their needs and thereby creating a comprehensive database of grassroots needs across the state.

A Pioneering Initiative for Grassroots Empowerment

The Praja Palana program runs until January 6, 2024, with teams of officials visiting two villages or wards daily. The aim is to collect prescribed application forms, which residents can obtain from one of the 600 counters set up across the region. The program puts a strong emphasis on transparency, inclusivity, and accessibility, with separate counters and rows provided for women, and forms available in both Telugu and Urdu.

Bringing the Government Closer to the People

During the launch event, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu accepted application forms from the public, addressing their grievances and emphasizing the program’s objective of bringing government services directly to people’s doorsteps. The information collected will serve a critical role in identifying beneficiaries for the six guarantees that the Congress party pledged during the lead-up to the assembly elections.

Ushering in a New Era of Responsive Governance

The Praja Palana program signifies a significant stride toward increased government interaction and responsiveness to citizen needs at a local level. Notably, the program doesn’t stop on January 6 and aims to cover the exact number of beneficiaries under various schemes within 100 days. Other cabinet colleagues simultaneously launched the program in various locations, illustrating a concerted effort across the government to prioritize public welfare.

India Policy Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

