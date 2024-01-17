Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy Discusses Expansion Plans with Wipro's Executive Chairman at Davos

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos, Switzerland, was a platform for significant economic discussions, one of which was a pivotal meeting between Telangana's Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, and Rishad Premji, the executive chairman of Wipro. The primary objective of Reddy's presence at the WEF was to promote Telangana as a hub of innovation and progress.

The Chief Minister's agenda for the meeting was to discuss potential avenues for attracting investments to Telangana, thereby expanding the state's economic footprint. Reddy announced investment proposals amounting to Rs 36,670 crore from six companies, with a significant proposal of Rs 12,500 crores coming from the Adani Group. These investments are intended for various sectors, including energy, data centers, cement grinding unit, and defense systems.

Expanding Wipro's IT Operations

The discussions with Rishad Premji revolved around the potential expansion of Wipro's IT operations to Warangal, establishing new consumer care manufacturing units in the region, and initiating skill development programs. The Chief Minister, along with IT Minister Sridhar Babu, shared their vision to elevate Hyderabad's status as a global hub in various sectors, with a particular emphasis on technology.

Another significant aspect of the meeting was strategizing on increasing the accessibility of technology to the public. The goal is to address common issues through technological solutions, thereby fostering a better and more efficient society. In addition to this, the meeting also underscored Godrej Industries Ltd.'s growing interest in Telangana, indicating potential for substantial investments in various sectors within the state.