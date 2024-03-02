Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Launch Indiramma Housing Scheme for the Poor

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the launch of the "Indiramma" housing scheme on March 11, aiming to provide housing for the state's economically weaker sections. This initiative is part of the government's commitment to its six guarantees, focusing on uplifting the poor by ensuring they have a place to call home. The scheme will offer financial assistance and land to eligible beneficiaries, fulfilling the dream of many to own a house.

Key Figures and Preparations

In a comprehensive review meeting, CM Revanth Reddy, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narendra Reddy laid down the groundwork for the scheme's implementation. The team emphasized extending the scheme to all eligible individuals lacking personal housing, ensuring that past mistakes in similar projects are not repeated. The meeting concluded with a resolution to allocate 3500 houses per constituency.

Financial Assistance and Land Allocation

Under the Indiramma housing scheme, the government plans to provide Rs 5 lakh in financial aid for house construction to those owning a plot. For those without land, the scheme will offer both a plot and financial aid. The CM has directed the drafting of strict guidelines to prevent misuse of funds and ensure that the aid reaches its intended recipients. Various house models and designs will be available for beneficiaries to choose from, with a mandatory inclusion of a kitchen and toilet in every house constructed under this scheme.

Implementation and Oversight

The responsibility of monitoring the construction process will be handed over to the engineering wings under district collectors' supervision. This move aims to streamline the execution phase and guarantee quality housing for the beneficiaries. With these measures in place, the Telangana government is set to make significant strides towards reducing homelessness among the economically weaker sections of the society.

As the Indiramma housing scheme takes off, its successful implementation could serve as a model for similar initiatives in other states, addressing the pressing need for affordable housing in India. The vision of a house for every citizen is gradually becoming a reality, thanks to concerted efforts at the state level. This scheme not only promises shelter but also the dignity and security that come with homeownership.