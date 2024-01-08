Telangana’s Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy: One Month in Office, A Vision for the Future

In marking his first month as Telangana’s Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy expressed satisfaction and optimism about the state’s future under his leadership. The first month of his tenure, he claimed, was a testament to the administration’s commitment to public service, accessibility, and responsiveness to the needs of the citizens, particularly those from underprivileged sections of society.

Commitment to Public Service

Reddy’s administration, according to him, operates on the principle of being ‘servants of the people’ rather than the ruling class. This mantra was reflected in the series of significant policy changes and public outreach programs implemented during his initial month. These included six guarantees, the launch of Praja Vani and Praja Palana, and reversing decisions of the previous government, all aimed at ensuring better governance.

Empowering Citizens

In addition to governance reforms, the Chief Minister highlighted efforts to empower various segments of the population. This included free bus travel for women, enhanced healthcare coverage, and financial assistance for diverse groups of citizens. He also stressed the importance of listening to the concerns of gig and platform workers and announced financial assistance for the family of a deceased food delivery executive.

Focus on Development

Reddy outlined his administration’s commitment to fostering industrial growth and urban development in Telangana. He asserted his dedication to attracting investments and supporting the growth of cities. Addressing the problem of drug abuse, the Chief Minister discussed his initiative to make Telangana a drug-free state, with specific reference to the decision to close down belt shops.

Reflecting on his first month in office, Reddy projected a sense of satisfaction and determination. His administration, he said, will continue to work hard, dedicated to securing a permanent place in the people’s hearts and ensuring a prosperous future for Telangana.