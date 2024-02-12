Telangana Police Reshuffle: New Commissioners of Police for Rachakonda and Cyberabad

In a significant reshuffle, the Telangana government transferred 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the Commissioners of Police of Rachakonda and Cyberabad. The transfers took effect on Monday, February 12, 2024. Dr. Tarun Joshi has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police of Rachakonda, while G Sudheer Babu has been transferred to the position of Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Multi Zone-II.

A New Guard Takes Charge

With a new guard taking charge, the Telangana government has reshuffled key positions within the police department. M Srinivasulu has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police of Ramagundam, while other officers have been reassigned to different positions within the department.

The transfers aim to bring fresh perspectives and improve the efficiency of the police force in the state. The Telangana government has been working towards enhancing the capabilities of its law enforcement agencies, and these transfers are seen as a step in that direction.

Key Appointments

Among the notable appointments, Dr. Tarun Joshi takes over as the Commissioner of Police of Rachakonda. With a doctorate in law enforcement and a proven track record in maintaining law and order, Joshi's appointment is expected to bring about positive changes in the region.

G Sudheer Babu, the former Commissioner of Rachakonda, has been transferred to the position of IGP Multi Zone-II. With his vast experience in handling complex cases and maintaining the peace, Babu's appointment is expected to strengthen the multi-zone force.

Other key appointments include M Srinivasulu as the Ramagundam Commissioner of Police, DIG M Srinivasulu, L S Chowhan, D Joel Davis, Narayana Naik, K Apoorva Rao, D Uday Kumar, R Giridhar, D Muralidhar, Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, and Dr. B Naveen Kumar.

A Significant Reshuffling

These transfers indicate a significant reshuffling within the police department under the Telangana government. The move is seen as an effort to bring about a change in the administration and improve the overall functioning of the police force in the state.

In addition to the IPS officers, the Telangana government has transferred five Non Cadre SP officers and 39 Additional SP officers, as well as 110 Deputy Superintendents of Police in the state. The new postings for the Non Cadre SP officers include B Sai Sree as DCP Spl Branch Cyberabad, J Ashok Kumar as SP CID, B Sree Bala Devi as DCP SOT Madhapur, M A Rasheed as SP Intelligence, and R Jagadishwar Reddy as SP TRANSCO.

The new postings for the Additional SP officers and Deputy Superintendents of Police are listed in the government orders issued on Monday.

As the new guard takes charge, the citizens of Telangana look forward to a more efficient and responsive police force that will ensure the safety and security of the state.